/US-Iran peace talks expected in Pakistan on Monday as Trump eyes nuclear 'dust'

The next round of diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran is expected to happen in Pakistan on Monday (Apr 20), according to reports. According to CNN, citing Iranian sources, delegations from both sides are expected to travel to Islamabad on Monday. Notably, Washington has yet to confirm the schedule. This comes as US President Donald Trump on Friday (Apr 17) told AFP that a peace deal was 'very close' and that the Iranians have agreed to surrender their nuclear materials. Iran, meanwhile, has rejected the POTUS's claims.

A peace deal is 'very close'

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In a telephonic conversation with the news agency, Trump insisted, "We're very close. Looks like it's going to be very good for everybody. And we're very close to having a deal".

As Iran moved to open the Strait of Hormuz, he also said that there were "no sticking points at all" left with Tehran. "The strait's going to be open; they already are open. And things are going very well."

Iran not ready to transfer its uranium stockpile

Iran's foreign ministry, in a statement, insisted that the nation would not transfer its uranium stockpile "anywhere". "Enriched uranium is as SACRED to us as the soil of Iran" said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, adding, "Will NOT be transferred anywhere under any circumstances”. However, Trump insists that the USA will take possession of the "nuclear dust".

President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States and Iran would jointly remove uranium from Tehran's nuclear sites with excavators under any peace deal, before the material is transferred to US territory. Despite Iran's Foreign Ministry's rejection of the claims, the US president insisted that his nation would use the "biggest excavators" to get to the stockpile.

"Somebody said, how are we going to get the nuclear dust? We're going to get it by going in with Iran, with lots of excavators," Trump told a gathering of the conservative Turning Point USA movement in Phoenix, Arizona.

"We need the biggest excavators you can imagine," he answered, adding, "But we're going to go in together with Iran. We're going to get it. We're going to take it back home to the USA very soon."