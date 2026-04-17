/'They sure get to die for them, though!': Iran mocks reports of food shortages on USS Tripoli and USS Abraham Lincoln

Iran on Friday (Apr 17) mocked the United States for feeding its soldiers pitiful portions, as reports suggest that US warships deployed in the Middle East are battling food shortages. In a post on X, the Iranian embassy in Sierra Leone shared images showing meagre food portions allegedly being served to US troops. The post took aim at Washington's role in the region, referring to American soldiers as "Israel’s foot soldiers" amid the Iran war. "They sure get to die for them, though!," it added mockingly. This comes as concerns grow among families of service members over dwindling supplies and declining morale at sea.

'They sure get to die for them, though!'

Amid the Iran war, Iran has significantly stepped up its meme warfare, posting a spate of posts, including videos, trolling both of its adversaries: the US and Iran. On Day 47 of the conflict in West Asia, Iran took aim at the food being served to active duty personnel. "No goodies on the table for Israel's foot soldiers..." it said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"They sure get to die for them, though!," added the post. Since the war began on February 28, at least 13 US soldiers have been killed, and another 365 have been injured.

Reports flag alarming food shortages at sea The remarks come as accounts from families and service members suggest that conditions aboard ships like the USS Tripoli and USS Abraham Lincoln have become increasingly strained. The remarks come as accounts from families and service members suggest that conditions aboard ships like the USS Tripoli and USS Abraham Lincoln have become increasingly strained.

Dan F, whose daughter is a Marine stationed on the Tripoli, said he was alarmed after seeing a photo of her meal. "A lunch tray, two-thirds empty," he told USA Today, describing a portion that included "one small scoop of shredded meat and a single folded tortilla."

Another image, reportedly from the Abraham Lincoln, showed what was described as a limited serving, a small portion of vegetables alongside processed meat.

Families raise concerns

Relatives of deployed personnel say food supplies are being rationed as conditions tighten.

Dan said his daughter told him fresh produce is no longer available and that provisions are running low. "We have the strongest military in the world. You shouldn’t be running out of food," he said.

A sailor aboard the Tripoli echoed similar concerns in a message home, saying crew members are eating irregularly and sharing portions. "Supplies are going to get really low… morale is going to be at an all-time low," the message said.

Mail disruptions add pressure

Efforts by families to send food and essential items have also been affected. The United States Postal Service has suspended deliveries to 27 military ZIP codes in the region, citing airspace closures and logistical disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict.

According to US Army spokesperson, Maj. Travis Shaw, the suspension will remain in place "until further notice." Packages already sent, including food and hygiene supplies, are being held until delivery becomes possible.