'Deep historical mistrust in Iran toward US government', says Iranian president ahead of talks

Negotiators from the United States led by Vice President JD Vance are expected to land in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, for second round of talks with Iran as the two-week ceasefire is set to expire on Wednesday. But the confirmation of Iran is still in doubt. On Monday Tehran said it has "no plans for the next round" of peace talks as the US sends a delegation to Pakistan.

A statement has been released by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who spoke about "deep historical mistrust in Iran toward US gov

"Honoring commitments is the basis of meaningful dialogue. Deep historical mistrust in Iran toward U.S. gov conduct remains, while unconstructive & contradictory signals from American officials carry a bitter message; they seek Iran's surrender. Iranians do not submit to force," said Pezeshkian in a post on X.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Adherence to commitments is the logic that justifies any kind of dialogue. In addition to the deep historical distrust in Iran toward the background of the U.S. government's behavior and performance, the non-constructive and contradictory approach of U.S. officials in recent days carries a bitter message: they seek Iran's surrender. The people of Iran will not bow to coercion," said the Iranian president further.

Iranian military commander Seyed Majid Moosavi also said "Iran does not trust negotiations with you. "He also warned US that any "threat against Iran will be met with a firm and decisive slap in response."