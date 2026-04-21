/Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega calls Trump ‘mentally unstable’ over West Asia war

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has called US President Donald Trump mentally unstable on Monday, April 20, over his military offensive in West Asia, which has resulted in a disruption to the global economy. He said that the current war waged by US President Donald Trump is typical of “someone who has lost their mind' and thinks who can inflict any ”kind of cruelty".

“It’s a problem of, let’s just say, mental instability. As we say here, he’s not in his right mind,” said Daniel Ortega during an event in Managua broadcast by state-run media. Previously, Ortega also hit out at US President Donald Trump, who shared an AI-generated picture of himself as Jesus Christ and later deleted the picture and denied taking any accountability. He also mocked Trump, saying how many Trump has killed compared to how many Trump has healed. Ortega has also condemned Trump's mass deportation policies, which specifically target those Nicaraguan exiles who fled persecution by the Nicaraguan left-wing government.

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"He posted an image there in which he is dressed as Christ and is performing healings. How many has he actually healed? The American people and the people of the world will hold him to account to find out how many he has killed," said Ortega.

Ortega has had a troubled relationship with Washington. The Trump administration has accused him of concentrating power in his hands and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, and sanctioned Ortega and his inner circle, including his children. In April 2026, the US Treasury Department sanctioned five individuals and several companies in Nicaragua's gold sector to isolate the left-wing government.

"They are running out of people to sanction," he said.

Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla, has always viewed the US as an imperialist power when it tried to overthrow the Sandinista government by funding the Nicaraguan Contras. The US views Nicaragua as the poster child of foreign influence in the Western Hemisphere and labels the Nicaraguan government a dictatorship.