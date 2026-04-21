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Iran files UN complaint over Touska seizure by US, warns escalation as ceasefire deadline approaches

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Apr 21, 2026, 13:04 IST | Updated: Apr 21, 2026, 13:04 IST
Iran files UN complaint over Touska seizure by US, warns escalation as ceasefire deadline approaches

This screen grab obtained from a video released by the US Central Command on their X account on April 20, 2026, shows US Marines boarding and seizing the Iranian-flagged vessel M/V Touska after departing by helicopter from amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli in the Arabian sea on April 19, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Iran lodges UN complaint over US seizure of cargo vessel Touska, calling it illegal and warning of consequences as US-Israel-Iran war ceasefire deadline approaches.

Iran's Foreign Ministry has lodged a complaint with the UN Secretary General and the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) over the interception of the Iranian-flagged cargo vessel Touska on Monday, condemning it as an ‘illegal and barbarous’ act which violates both international law and the ceasefire agreement. Tehran has demanded the immediate release of the vessel and its crew, warning of “grave consequences” if the situation is not resolved.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, while warning of the very dangerous consequences of this illegal and criminal act by the United States, emphasises the need for the immediate release of the Iranian ship, its sailors, crew, and their families,” said a statement by Iran's Foreign Ministry reported by IRNA News Agency.

The statement said that the US forces intimidated the sailor and their families while taking them hostage. It warned that such actions are not only a violation of the UN Charter but a violation of humanitarian law. The Foreign Ministry said that such action indicates escalation, and the US would be responsible for all the consequences. Iran claimed that it was a threat to its sovereignty, and it would defend the country and its citizens by all means.

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US Justification of the seizure

The US maintains that the seizure of Touska was lawful and the implementation of its naval blockade. According to reports by the Washington Post, US CENTCOM's initial assessments suggest the ship was carrying materials like metals and pipes, which could be used for both civilian and military purposes. The USS Spruance intercepted Touska after repeated warnings for six hours. Soon after the seizure of Touska, Iran claimed a drone attack on US warships. The US-Iran ceasefire is quickly approaching its deadline. Iran has already refused to join the second round of peace talks in Islamabad with the US due to its military blockade.

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Kushal Deb

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Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb is a mid-career journalist with seven years of experience and a strong academic background. Passionate about research, storytelling, writes about economics, policy, cult...Read More

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