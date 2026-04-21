/Japan lifts ban on lethal weapon exports, shifts from decades of pacifism

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has relaxed the decade-old ban on the export of lethal weapons, a decision which hints at remilitarisation of Japan. In a social media post on Tuesday, Japan's Prime Minister said that they have amended the "Three Principles on Transfer of Defence Equipment and Technology", she said that in an increasingly severe environment, “no single country can now protect its own peace and security alone”. This marks a shift from its long-term commitment to post-WW2 pacifism and is likely to alarm Beijing.

"Until now, the overseas transfer of domestically produced finished products had been limited to search and rescue, transportation, surveillance, mine countermeasures (so-called "five categories"), but with this amendment, transfers of all defence equipment will in principle become possible," wrote Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

What was the earlier policy?

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Previously, exports were largely limited to five categories: rescue, transport, surveillance, warning and minesweeping equipment. The Prime Minister did not specify which weapons the new amendment made available for export. But it is believed that Japan can now export high-end lethal hardware, including fighter jets, missiles, and warships. Exports were initially restricted to 17 countries, which had already signed defence equipment and the transfer of technology with Japan. The US is one of the countries that is eligible to receive lethal weapons from Japan. However, it remains subject to government screening and controls on transfers to third countries.

"There is absolutely no change in our commitment to upholding the path and fundamental principles we have followed as a peace-loving nation for over 80 years since the war," wrote Takaichi.

Beijing is alarmed at the remilitarisation of Japan

Japan is one of the most historically resilient civilisations. The Chinese have already endured some of the most harrowing crimes from the Japanese Imperial army in the Second World War. The remilitarisation of Japan has been criticised by China but welcomed by its allies like Australia. Beijing on Tuesday said that it was "seriously concerned" about the “reckless militarisation” of Japan.

"The international community, including China, will remain highly vigilant on this, and firmly resist Japan's reckless new-style militarisation," said the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun.

Japan has steadily increased military spending in recent years to 2 per cent of GDP, and it is expected to rise further. These build up hints at another emerging flash point in the East China Sea, near Taiwan.