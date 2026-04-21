/Germany rejects EU push to suspend Israel deal amid West Asia tensions, calls proposal 'inappropriate'

Germany on Tuesday dismissed calls to suspend the EU's cooperation agreement with Israel, even as anger grows over the war in Lebanon and conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories. Spain and Ireland had revived the proposal during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg. However, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul described the suggestion as “inappropriate.”



"We have to talk with Israel about the critical issues," AFP quoted Johann Wadephul as saying. "That has to be done in a critical, constructive dialogue with Israel. That is what we stand for," he added.



Over Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza, opinions among EU member states have already stiffened further after Jerusalem launched an invasion of Lebanon and a new law on the death penalty for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. "We need to act. We need to make sure that our fundamental values are protected," Irish foreign minister Helen McEntee said.

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Growing concern over the Gaza war

In response to the growing concern over the civilian casualties in the Gaza war, the EU last year proposed a range of possible measures against Israel, including reducing trade ties or imposing sanctions on government officials. However, none of these proposals has gained sufficient backing from member states to be implemented. Fully suspending the EU’s cooperation agreement, an option supported by Spain and Ireland, would require unanimous approval from all 27 countries, making it unlikely due to opposition from Israel’s allies.



A more achievable step could be halting the trade-related aspects of the deal, which only needs a weighted majority. But this would still require major EU players like Germany and Italy to change their stance. Rome has already hardened its stance on Israel by suspending a defence agreement.



However, EU officials and diplomats stated that it appeared there would not be sufficient support to take such actions, especially after a ceasefire was agreed in Lebanon. "If the opinions of the member states have changed, then we can move forward with these decisions," said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.