Trump is albatross around Pence's neck: Kamala Harris' uncle comments after VP debate

After a civil debate, the Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris received a lot of comments — positive and negative — on the internet.

Majority viewers agreed on various social media platforms that the fly photo-bombing on Pence's head was the highlight of the debate from pence's area. However, Harris' uncle, Balachandran Gopalan, talked instead about the albatross around Pence's neck.

Gopalan is Indian-origin Kamal Harris' uncle and has been a proud supporter of the running mate of Biden. Today, after the debate, while everyone was talking about the fly, Gopalan said he felt sorry for Pence.

He believes his relative had an upper hand in judiciary due to her professional background and also on the subject of the pandemic as she belongs to a party which has not been blamed for mishandling the pandemic.

"I felt a little sorry for Pence. You can't ask about the judiciary — she was on the judiciary committee, was attorney general, on Black Lives Matter she's an expert, on the pandemic, he's on weak ground," Gopalan said.

Talking about how this debate was different than the first Presidential debate, Gopalan also pointed out that people expected a lot from the Senator. "Expectations were too much of Kamala — 'she'll wipe the floor', etc. But Pence has also been a Congressman knows how to debate. But Pence has an albatross around his neck — and that's Trump," he said.

Gopalan is Harris' mother Shyamala Gopalan's brother and lives in India's capital city New Delhi.

Recalling Harris' mother, Gopalan said Shyamala would have been proud of Kamala Harris after today's debate and also talked about how she takes on her mother but in a kinder way. "Her mother would have been happy for Kamala," he said. "Although maybe Shyamala was far more impatient than Kamala at times," he added. "I wouldn't be surprised if Shyamala was the debater or in the audience -- she would have said 'what rubbish are you talking, vice-president'. But Kamala was kinder."

Kamala, 55-year-old, was born in California in 1964 to a Jamaican father, economics professor John Harris, and breast cancer specialist Shyamala Gopalan.

Meanwhile the internet has appreciated Harris' stand against Pence interrupting her during her time to speak.