'Shut him up': Celebrities show support as Vice President Mike Pence takes on Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris speaking during the Vice-Presidential debate Photograph:( AFP )
Much like the Presidential debate, celebrities weighed in on the Vice Presidential debate as well on social media with many cheering Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.
Its been a week since Presidential candidate Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump's big debate. On Wednesday night, Sen. Kamala Harris took on Vice President Mike Pence.
Much like the Presidential debate, celebrities weighed in on the Vice Presidential debate as well on social media with many cheering Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.
Comedian Patton Oswalt praised Harris for her initial comments on the current administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
"'They have forfeited their right to re-election,'" he quoted. "YUP."
"They have forfeited their right to re-election." YUP. #VPDebate— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 8, 2020
"Shut him uuuuuuppppppppp," wrote actress Natasha Rothwell.
Shut him uuuuuuppppppppp. #VPDebate— Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) October 8, 2020
Bette Midler, a vocal critic of the Trump administration, wrote, "#mikepence is a mealymouthed loyalist This administration did nothing to help people get through this pandemic, NOTHING. He should hang his head in shame. I hope this follows him forever."
#mikepence is a mealymouthed loyalist. This administration did nothing to help people get through this pandemic, NOTHING. He should hang his head in shame. I hope this follows him forever.— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 8, 2020
Here are a few others who spoke in favour of Sen. Harris.
Kamala Harris is a fighter. After tonight, I'm even more proud to stand with her, and proud to vote for Biden-Harris.https://t.co/LOJV9KOq39 #VPDebate #BidenHarris pic.twitter.com/8ghke9uUBM— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 8, 2020
Mike Pense wants to compare catastrophes - with Obama ?— John Cusack (@johncusack) October 8, 2020
How’s that going to work out
350 , 000 expected dead with this asshole and his criminal thugs
CUT HIS MIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!@SusanPage— Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) October 8, 2020
CUT HIS MIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!@SusanPage— Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) October 8, 2020
Hearing @KamalaHarris and her story was great. What an incredible journey she’s had. Felt like an honest share on where she and @JoeBiden found connection in their public service. #VPDebate— Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) October 8, 2020
Meanwhile, Pence too got support from known faces.
Joy Villa wrote, ".@Mike_Pence is CRUSHING @KamalaHarris IN THIS DEBATE!"
Pence absolutely won!— Antonio Sabáto Jr 🇺🇸 (@AntonioSabatoJr) October 8, 2020
.@Mike_Pence is CRUSHING @KamalaHarris IN THIS DEBATE!— Joy Villa TEXT JOY to 88022 for Trump (@Joy_Villa) October 8, 2020
Is it my imagination or has Kamala Harris absolutely dodged every single question she’s been asked?— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 8, 2020
The debate was historic as Harris became the first Black and South Asian woman to take the stage as a Vice Presidential candidate.