'Shut him up': Celebrities show support as Vice President Mike Pence takes on Kamala Harris

Its been a week since Presidential candidate Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump's big debate. On Wednesday night, Sen. Kamala Harris took on Vice President Mike Pence.



Much like the Presidential debate, celebrities weighed in on the Vice Presidential debate as well on social media with many cheering Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.



Comedian Patton Oswalt praised Harris for her initial comments on the current administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.



"'They have forfeited their right to re-election,'" he quoted. "YUP."

"Shut him uuuuuuppppppppp," wrote actress Natasha Rothwell.

Bette Midler, a vocal critic of the Trump administration, wrote, "#mikepence is a mealymouthed loyalist This administration did nothing to help people get through this pandemic, NOTHING. He should hang his head in shame. I hope this follows him forever."

Here are a few others who spoke in favour of Sen. Harris.

Kamala Harris is a fighter. After tonight, I'm even more proud to stand with her, and proud to vote for Biden-Harris.https://t.co/LOJV9KOq39 #VPDebate #BidenHarris pic.twitter.com/8ghke9uUBM — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 8, 2020 ×

Mike Pense wants to compare catastrophes - with Obama ?

How’s that going to work out

350 , 000 expected dead with this asshole and his criminal thugs — John Cusack (@johncusack) October 8, 2020 ×

Hearing @KamalaHarris and her story was great. What an incredible journey she’s had. Felt like an honest share on where she and @JoeBiden found connection in their public service. #VPDebate — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) October 8, 2020 ×

Meanwhile, Pence too got support from known faces.

Joy Villa wrote, ".@Mike_Pence is CRUSHING @KamalaHarris IN THIS DEBATE!"

Pence absolutely won! — Antonio Sabáto Jr 🇺🇸 (@AntonioSabatoJr) October 8, 2020 ×

.@Mike_Pence is CRUSHING @KamalaHarris IN THIS DEBATE! — Joy Villa TEXT JOY to 88022 for Trump (@Joy_Villa) October 8, 2020 ×

Is it my imagination or has Kamala Harris absolutely dodged every single question she’s been asked? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 8, 2020 ×

The debate was historic as Harris became the first Black and South Asian woman to take the stage as a Vice Presidential candidate.