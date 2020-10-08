'Shut him up': Celebrities show support as Vice President Mike Pence takes on Kamala Harris

WION Web Team New Delhi Oct 08, 2020, 03.02 PM(IST)

Kamala Harris speaking during the Vice-Presidential debate Photograph:( AFP )

Much like the Presidential debate, celebrities weighed in on the Vice Presidential debate as well on social media with many cheering Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.

Its been a week since Presidential candidate Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump's big debate. On Wednesday night, Sen. Kamala Harris took on Vice President Mike Pence.

Comedian Patton Oswalt praised Harris for her initial comments on the current administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"'They have forfeited their right to re-election,'" he quoted. "YUP."

"Shut him uuuuuuppppppppp," wrote actress Natasha Rothwell.

Bette Midler, a vocal critic of the Trump administration, wrote, "#mikepence is a mealymouthed loyalist This administration did nothing to help people get through this pandemic, NOTHING. He should hang his head in shame. I hope this follows him forever."

Here are a few others who spoke in favour of Sen. Harris.

Meanwhile, Pence too got support from known faces.

Joy Villa wrote, ".@Mike_Pence is CRUSHING @KamalaHarris IN THIS DEBATE!"

The debate was historic as Harris became the first Black and South Asian woman to take the stage as a Vice Presidential candidate.

 

