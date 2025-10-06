/Trump hopes all sides to agree to his Gaza peace plan ‘quickly’ as Israel, Hamas hold talks in Egypt

US President Donald Trump hopes all sides to move quickly in agreeing to his peace proposal aimed at reaching a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza, the White House said on Monday (Oct 6). This comes as delegations from Israel and Hamas are holding indirect talks with the help of mediators in Egypt to negotiate the details of Trump’s 20-point peace plan.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump hopes a quick release of the remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza would create momentum for the other aspects of the plan.

“We want to move very quickly on this, and the president wants to see the hostages released as soon as possible,” she said.

“That’s how the president’s team feels, so we can get some momentum, get the hostages out, and then move to the next part of this, which is really ensuring that we can create a lasting and durable peace in Gaza, and ensure that Gaza is a place that no longer threatens the security of Israel or the United States,” she added.

Leavitt mentioned that technical talks were underway in Egypt, where US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner were also present.

“The technical teams are discussing that as we speak, to ensure that the environment is perfect to release those hostages,” she said, adding that teams are “going over the list of both the Israeli hostages and also the political prisoners who will be released.”



Last week, Trump invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to White House, where the Israeli leader agreed to a 20-point peace plan proposed by the US president. Following the meeting, Trump warned Hamas against not accepting his plan to end the war in Gaza.

While both Israel and Hamas have responded positively to Trump’s proposal on a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange, reaching an agreement on details remains a challenge for negotiators.