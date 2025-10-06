Delegations from Hamas and Israel started indirect talks to discuss a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday (Oct 6). The negotiations are aimed at securing a hostage-prisoner exchange and a Gaza ceasefire, Egyptian state-linked media reported.

The delegations “are discussing preparing ground conditions for the release of detainees and prisoners”, in line with a proposal from Trump to end the war in Gaza, reported Al-Qahera News, which is linked to state intelligence. It added, “Egyptian and Qatari mediators are working with both sides to establish a mechanism” for the exchange.

During the negotiations, Israeli and Hamas negotiators will speak through mediators behind closed doors and tight security. The talks come weeks after Israel attempted to assassinate Hamas’ top negotiators in a strike on Qatar’s Doha.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Will talks end the war in Gaza?

Last week, Trump invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to White House, where the Israeli leader agreed to a 20-point peace plan proposed by the US president. Following the meeting, Trump warned Hamas against not accepting his plan to end the war in Gaza.

While both Israel and Hamas have responded positively to Trump’s proposal on a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange, reaching an agreement on details remains a challenge for negotiators. Trump’s plan also includes the disarmament of Hamas, which the militant group is unlikely to accept. A day earlier, the US president warned the Palestinian militant group against seeking a part in the governance of Palestine.

Reuters reported, citing Egyptian sources, that Hamas is seeking clarification of several details, including guarantees that Israel would follow through with promises to withdraw its troops from Gaza once the militants free their hostages.

Israeli strikes continue in Gaza