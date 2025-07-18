/Trump-Epstein brought underage girls to casino, one of whom was world number 3 tennis player, former manager alleges

US President Donald Trump's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein continues to make headlines. One of his former staff members told CNN in an interview that the two were once caught bringing young girls to Trump's casino in Atlantic City. The girls were not old enough to gamble, he added. The White House has denied the allegations. Jack O’Donnell managed the Atlantic City Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino for four years in the 1980s. In an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett on July 16, he said that Epstein appeared to him as Trump's "best friend." Notably, Epstein was accused of abusing several underage girls and was later slapped with federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York. Epstein was found dead in his cell on August 10, 2019, and it was ruled a suicide by hanging. Now, Trump is in the news for the Epstein files and has ordered his Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to release more documents related to the case. This comes after a Wall Street Journal report said that Trump sent Epstein a letter with the drawing of a naked woman on his 50th birthday. Also Read: Trump FINALLY releasing Epstein Files? Here's what he told Pam Bondi to do after letter row: 'This SCAM...'

Underage tennis star accompanied Trump and Epstein

O’Donnell told CNN that he often saw Trump and Epstein together at the casino. "In my mind, [Epstein] was his best friend, you know, [throughout] the time I was there for four years,” he said. He recalled a particular incident from the late 1980s when they brought three girls with them. Epstein and Trump took them to the casino floor even though they were not 21. One of them was a tennis player and had a world ranking of three at the time. This is how the officials got to know that the girls were underage. O’Donnell said he learnt about it the next day when state casino commission inspectors reached Trump's office. "This [inspector] happened to be a tennis fan and he said, 'Jack, I know she’s 19 years old,' " O'Donnell said. "They had determined that the women that they brought down were underage to be in the casino.” Also Read: 'FAKE NEWS': Trump denies sending 'naked woman drawing' letter for Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday - Here's what the letter claims

It is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to gamble in New Jersey. However, O’Donnell said that the officers left Trump only with a warning. "I had to call them and say, 'They're giving you a break this time, but if this happens again, the fine is going to be substantial and it's going to be on your head,' " he claimed. O’Donnell said he even cautioned Trump against Epstein and that he should not be "hanging out" with him. "I did tell him in that conversation, 'I don’t think you should be hanging out with this guy, just so you know, and you certainly shouldn’t be doing that in Atlantic City,' " he said.

White House slams O’Donnell as liar and fraud

Meanwhile, White House communications director Steven Cheung dismissed the allegations made by O’Donnell, calling him a "stone-cold loser who is a liar and a fraud." He told People in a statement, "This is completely fabricated story from his warped imagination as he suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his pea-sized brain.” The president has been trying to cut himself off from the matter, but the Trump administration is being pressured to release more evidence about Epstein's 2019 child sex-trafficking case. On Thursday night (July 17), Trump issued an order for the release of the files. "Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!" he wrote on Truth Social.