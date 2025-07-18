United States President Donald Trump has rejected the claims that he sent a birthday card to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on his 50th birthday in 2003. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Ghislaine Maxwell prepared a special gift to mark Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday: a birthday album, which included letters from his family and friends, including Donald Trump. Denying that it was he who wrote the letter, the US president claimed that the letter was a "fake thing." He even threatened to sue the Wall Street Journal.

What was written in the letter?

A “bawdy” letter to Jeffrey Epstein, bearing President DonaldTrump’s signature, was included in an album of letters Epstein received for his 50th birthday in 2003, The Wall Street Journal reported. The letter allegedly written by Donald Trump bore a drawing, depicting a woman’s breasts. According to the Journal, the letter “contains several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker.” “A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly ‘Donald’ below her waist, mimicking pubic hair,” the Journal’s Khadeeja Safdar and Joe Palazzolo reported. It concluded with the line: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.” It was unclear whether the birthday album was among the Epstein documents recently reviewed by the Justice Department.

What is Trump's response?

“This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words,” Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. On Truth Social, he wrote, "The Editor of The Wall Street Journal, Emma Tucker, was told directly by Karoline Leavitt, and by President Trump, that the letter was a FAKE, but Emma Tucker didn’t want to hear that. Instead, they are going with a false, malicious, and defamatory story anyway. President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch, shortly."