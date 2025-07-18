/Trump FINALLY releasing Epstein Files? Here's what he told Pam Bondi to do after letter row: 'This SCAM...'

In a big development, United States President Donald Trump has called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to release more documents related to the case against the disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This comes after a Wall Street Journal report claiming that Trump in 2003 allegedly sent a letter bearing a naked woman’s drawing to Epstein on his 50th birthday. Calling the letter ‘fake', Trump said that he would sue the newspaper and stated that he has never made a drawing in his life. Soon after, a furious Trump took to Truth Social to announce that he had asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony regarding the Epstein Files. It must be remembered that Trump is facing immense pressure from his MAGA base for refusing to release the controversial list.

Taking to Truth Social on Thursday (July 18), the US president called for “this SCAM” to come to an end. “Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!” he wrote on Truth Social. Earlier on Wednesday, Trump, in a U-turn of sorts, said that Bondi should release "whatever she thinks is credible" on late sex offender Epstein.