/Was Jeffrey Epstein murdered? DOJ, FBI give BIG update on death, 'client list' and relation with Trump

In a joint investigation, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation concluded that no evidence supported sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in jail. During the probe, the investigators also found that there was no secret “client list” tied to him or he blackmailed powerful figures or kept a roster of high-profile clients for illicit purposes, Axios reported.

The findings following the probe counter long-running rumours about Epstein operating a blackmail scheme, involving politicians, celebrities, and business moguls. As per the report in the memo, "there is no evidence that Epstein blackmailed a prominent person".

How did Jeffrey Epstein die?

The investigation has reaffirmed the original determination made by the New York City medical examiner claiming that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. According to the memo, surveillance footage, which the Trump administration now intends to release, supports this conclusion and backs the official account that Epstein was not murdered.

This marks the first time the Trump administration has formally challenged conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein’s death and activities, narratives previously amplified by the FBI’s top officials before Trump appointed them.

Kash Patel, now the FBI director, and Dan Bongino, now the deputy director, both key MAGA figures, were once vocal sceptics of the official version of events. However, both have since acknowledged Epstein’s death as a suicide.

Despite this, widespread speculation persists online, particularly within right-wing circles, that Epstein’s crimes involved influential individuals and that he was killed to protect them.

Tensions over the issue were reignited last month when Elon Musk, amid a public fallout with Trump, claimed the former president was listed in Epstein’s files and claimed that this is the real reason why the important documents are still being withheld from the public.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department released Epstein’s contact book as part of newly unsealed documents in February.