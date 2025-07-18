/Did Trump send letter with drawing of 'naked woman' to Epstein in 2003? Here's what Elon Musk thinks

As the report of United States President Donald Trump allegedly sending a birthday letter to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2003 snowballed into a controversy, tech giant Elon Musk has dismissed it, claiming that it “sounds bogus.” Responding to a number of posts on X, Musk said that the words stated in the letter does not sound like those of Trump. This comes as the US president rejected the claims that he sent a birthday card to Epstein on his 50th birthday in 2003. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Ghislaine Maxwell prepared a special gift to mark Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday: a birthday album, which included letters from his family and friends, including Donald Trump. Denying that it was he who wrote the letter, the US president claimed that the letter was a "fake thing" and threatened to sue the Wall Street Journal. However, Elon Musk continued his attack on Trump over the release of the Epstein Files.

In his first response, the Tesla and SpaceX boss said, “The letter sounds bogus.” In another post, while responding to the notes that the alleged letter bore, Musk said, "It really doesn't sound like something Trump would say tbh!" He also said, “weird” when a journalist claimed that the alleged letter on Trump's name is “bad.” In his continued attack on the Trump administration over the release of Epstein Files, Musk said, “Wow I can't believe Epstein killed himself before realising it was all a hoax.” He also responded to several posts about Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt's, press conference, where she was bombarded with questions related to the Epstein Files. “Which part is a hoax, valid question,” he said.

What was written in the letter?

A “bawdy” letter to Jeffrey Epstein, bearing President DonaldTrump’s signature, was included in an album of letters Epstein received for his 50th birthday in 2003, The Wall Street Journal reported. The letter allegedly written by Donald Trump bore a drawing, depicting a woman’s breasts. According to the Journal, the letter “contains several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker.” “A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly ‘Donald’ below her waist, mimicking pubic hair,” the Journal’s Khadeeja Safdar and Joe Palazzolo reported. It concluded with the line: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.” It was unclear whether the birthday album was among the Epstein documents recently reviewed by the Justice Department.

What is Trump's response?

“This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words,” Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. On Truth Social, he wrote, "The Editor of The Wall Street Journal, Emma Tucker, was told directly by Karoline Leavitt, and by President Trump, that the letter was a FAKE, but Emma Tucker didn’t want to hear that. Instead, they are going with a false, malicious, and defamatory story anyway. President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch, shortly."