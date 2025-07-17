/Epstein hoax: How Epstein files divided MAGA as Trump's supporters burn 'Make America Great Again' hats

As Republicans push for Jeffrey Epstein files, US President Donald Trump called the handling of the files by his administration a "hoax". However, it did not work, as on Thursday, more Republicans came forward to attack the US president over not releasing the Epstein files. Not just that, some of his supporters also recorded videos burning their signature Make America Great Again hats.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a key official of the Trump administration, called for the release of all documents relating to the convicted sex offender Epstein. He even urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to "come forward and explain" the situation.

Mike Pence, Trump's former vice president, told CBS News on Wednesday that the time has come now for the US president to release all the files regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s investigation and prosecution. Meanwhile, podcast host Theo Von, who also attended Trump's inauguration in January and called the ceremony "inspiring", called for the full Epstein list to be released.

Conspiracy theories. Laura Loomer, a close advisor to Trump, called for the appointment of a special counsel to handle the Epstein files. She said, "Obviously, this is not a complete hoax given the fact that [Epstein associate] Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving 20 years in prison in Florida for her crimes and activities with Jeffrey Epstein, who we know is a convicted sexual predator."

The list doesn't end here, even Trump's most loyal people in Congress said that they are not satisfied with the US president's decision not to release those files.

Senator Josh Hawley questioned the FBI's judgment, saying, "I think it is maybe a little difficult to believe the idea that DoJ and the FBI … don’t have any idea who Epstein’s clients were."