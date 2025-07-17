/Crack in Trump's support base: Here's a list of Republicans and MAGA supporters demanding Epstein Files release

The issue of the Epstein Files has divided the Republicans, with US President Donald Trump saying that it is “pretty boring stuff” and he doesn't understand why many of his supporters were so focused on it. More and more from his own MAGA base are demanding the release of the controversial files, even as frustrated Trump called them “weaklings.” Moreover, multiple users on Truth Social responded to Trump’s post, calling for him to release more information, adding that he is losing major support. From US House Speaker Mike Johnson to Roseanne Barr to Trump's old former Elon Musk: here's a list of his supporters who are now demanding the release of the Jeffrey Epstein client list.

List of Republicans and MAGA supporters who are demanding release of Epstein Files



1. US House Speaker Mike Johnson said that it is a very delicate subject, and it should be released so that people can decide for themselves. "I'm for transparency. It’s a very delicate subject, but we should put everything out there and let the people decide it. I agree with the sentiment that we need to put it out there.”

2. Roseanne Barr, Trump's longtime supporter, posted on X, “Mr. President—Yes, we still care about Epstein. Is there a time to not care about child sex trafficking? Read the damn room.”



3. Tech giant Elon Musk has gone on a tirade after Trump called the Epstein files a hoax. In just one hour, he posted 13 times about Epstein on X, sharply criticising Trump. “Wow, amazing that Epstein ‘killed himself’ and Ghislaine is in federal prison for a hoax,” Musk wrote, blowing a hole in Trump’s claim. Musk also added that “not a single Epstein client has been prosecuted…Not even one.”

4. Ralph Norman became the sole Republican who voted ‘yes’ to Epstein files release. Speaking to Axios, he said, “The public's been asking for it, I think there are files. All of a sudden to not have files is a bit strange,” adding that he trusted President Trump to do the right thing.

5. Tim Burchett, a Tennessee Republican, said he wants to hear from Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 of participating in Epstein’s sex crimes. He stopped short of criticising Trump directly, but voiced displeasure over Attorney General Pam Bondi’s handling of the case. “I’m aggravated at Pam Bondi, claiming the list is on her desk,” he said.

6. Marjorie Taylor Greene said, “It’s a full reversal on what was all said beforehand, and people are just not willing to accept it,” she told reporters. Referring to the Justice Department’s statement that no further disclosures about Epstein would be “appropriate or warranted,” Greene said, “I don’t accept it, and I don’t think anyone else should accept it.”

7. On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan questioned, “Why did they say there were thousands of hours of tapes of people doing horrible shit? Didn’t Pam Bondi say that?” “They can lie about all kinds of things, and this is today with the internet, like look, ‘Where are the Epstein files? Can’t find ‘em, don’t exist.’ Like, they can get away with shit, man.”

8. Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina, said, “It’s the only thing we’ve heard about for the last 100 hours,” she said. “It’s every social media platform, every phone call into the office…If the Justice Department can be more transparent on this, it would be best for the country,” she said. “People don’t trust the government, and we haven’t given them much reason to over the past few years.”

9. Former US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, wrote on X, “Release the Epstein files and let the chips fall where they may. This is why people don’t trust the government. You can never go wrong with being transparent. Redact victims’ names but release the rest.”

10. Candace Owens, another conservative commentator said Trump thinks his “base is stupid” and that “people around him” think he is “stupid.” He also called POTUS' Epstein comments “outright embarrassing.”

What are Epstein Files?