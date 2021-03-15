Trump downgrade: Former US president travels in 'run-of-the-mill' plane, Twitter explodes

WION Web Team
Washington Published: Mar 15, 2021, 11.38 AM(IST)

Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Trump was known to be proud of his private jets including the Air Force One aircraft which he had reportedly offered to North Korea's Kim Jong-Un during the Hanoi summit

Former US president Donald Trump who until recently regularly travelled on Air Force One was seen boarding a "run-of-the-mill" private jet which was reportedly a Cessna Citation X plane.

Watch:

Trump was last seen aboard Air Force One when he flew to Palm Beach in Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House on January 20. At the farewell ceremony at the Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, Trump had said it had been an "incredible four years" and promising to be "back in some form."

The former president was known to be proud of his private jets including the Air Force One aircraft which he had reportedly offered to North Korea's Kim Jong-Un during the Hanoi summit two years ago for a ride back home, an offer which was politely refused by Kim.

Twitter users did not waste much time to take a dig over the US president's apparent "downgrade".

×
×
×

The jet used by Trump was reportedly a 1997 model registered with the Trump organization. Trump had regularly used his private jet during the US election campaign in 2016 which was a 43-seater 757 plane.

The Cessna in which Trump travelled was apparently an eight-seater with a height of just 5 foot 7 which the US president with a 6-foot-3 frame would have to bend while inside the cabin.

Read in App