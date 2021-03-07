Donald Trump asks Republicans to stop using his name to raise funds

The former US President Donald Trump does not like his name being used in vain, especially when it comes to asking for money. Now, since the impeachment trial, he has once again opposed the actions of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

Trump has asked members of the RNC to stop using his name and 'fame' for fundraising, as reported by local reports.

"President Trump remains committed to the Republican party and electing America First conservatives but that doesn’t give anyone – friend or foe – permission to use his likeness without explicit approval," an advisor close to the former reality TV star was quoted by Politico.

As per the reports, Trump has sent out a notice to Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Campaign and National Republican Senate Campaign to stop using his name and his likeness on fundraising emails and merchandise.

Since the impeachment trial, where a handful of party members voted against their former leader, the Republican Party has been struggling to put a lid on the bubbling civil war inside the party. This notice by Trump has only given a push to that struggle.

While Trump has asked the Republican bodies to stop using his name and likeness to raise funds, he is using his Save America SuperPAC to raise money to assist the Republican candidates for 2022 congressional candidates, who have been hand-picked by the former President.

This has come after Trump's infamous speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) where he singled out Republicans Senators Mitt Romney and Pat Toomey and House lawmakers Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger — who had protested against him in the impeachment trial.

During the speech, he also suggested that he will be making efforts to support the candidates opposing these Republicans and claimed that he is ready to beat the Democrats for the "third time" in the 2024 Presidential elections.