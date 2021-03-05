Donald Trump's account will be back on YouTube once 'risk of violence' reduces

YouTube chief said on Thursday that former US president Donald Trump will be allowed back on the video-sharing platform once the "risk of violence" has reduced.

Trump's channel was suspended from YouTube in late January when social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook took similar action in the wake of the assault on the US Capitol on January 6.

"We will lift the suspension of the Donald Trump channel when we determine that the risk of violence has decreased," YouTube chief Susan Wojcicki said.

Watch |

"Given just the warnings by the Capitol Police yesterday about a potential attack today, I think it is pretty clear that that elevated violence risk still remains," Wojcicki said in a streamed Atlantic Council interview.

She also added that once Trump's account on YouTube is reinstated, it needs to follow the "three strike" rule as is applicable for everyone else for uploading videos on the platform.

Uploading videos that violate YouTube's rules such as inciting violence and falsely questioning election integrity would lead to strikes and suspensions.

Also read | YouTube Shorts getting 3.5 billion daily views in India

The YouTube chief said that channels with three strikes within 90 days will be taken down from the platform.

"We have applied strikes to over world leaders; (Jair) Bolsonaro in Brazil for Covid-19 misinformation, channels taken down now in Myanmar," she said.