YouTube Shorts getting 3.5 billion daily views in India

YouTube Shorts launched in September 2020 and after around five months, it's now receiving 3.5 billion daily views.

The 60-second vertical format shares similarities with TikTok videos and other popular types of short-form content.

The first official figure for YouTube Shorts was disclosed by YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki in a blog post detailing the company’s plans for 2021.

"So far, videos in our new Shorts player - which helps people around the world watch short videos on YouTube - are receiving an impressive 3.5 billion daily views!" she said.

"We're looking forward to expanding Shorts to more markets this year."

YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, unveiled Shorts in mid-September, describing the videos as "a new way to express yourself in 15 seconds or less."

(With inputs from agencies)