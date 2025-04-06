France’s Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Sunday (April 06) accused US President Donald Trump of interfering in French domestic politics after the American leader publicly criticised the court ruling against far-right figure Marine Le Pen.

Advertisment

In an interview with Le Parisien on Sunday, Bayrou said Trump’s vocal defence of Le Pen amounted to political interference. “Interference has become the law of the world,” he said. “There are no longer any borders for major political debates. What happens [in France] is discussed in Washington.”

It is noteworthy that previously, Donald Trump's 'first buddy' and DOGE head Elon Musk have been accused of 'election interference' by French President Emmanuel Macron over his support for far-right parties in the European continent.

Trump rails against Le Pen's conviction on Truth Social

Advertisment

Trump took to Truth Social on Friday to blast the French court's decision that prevents Marine Le Pen from running for president, describing it as a “Witch Hunt.”

“FREE MARINE LE PEN,” Trump posted. “I don’t know Marine Le Pen, but do appreciate how hard she worked for so many years.”

“She suffered losses but kept on going, and now, just before what would be a Big Victory, they get her on a minor charge that she probably knew nothing about – Sounds like a ‘bookkeeping’ error to me,” he continued.

Advertisment

“It is all so bad for France, and the Great French People, no matter what side they are on,” Trump added.

Also read: ‘Destroyed my life’: Man falsely accused of trying to kill Trump says he's now ‘undateable’, files $100M lawsuit

Le Pen sentenced to house arrest, vows to fight on

Le Pen was sentenced to four years in prison, two of which are suspended — and fined €100,000 after being found guilty of embezzling EU funds. Her sentence is to be served under house arrest. The court’s decision includes a ban on running for public office, although her legal team has already confirmed an appeal is underway.

Speaking on French television, Le Pen denounced the ruling as a “political decision” and said the “rule of law [had been] completely violated.”

The verdict marks a major blow for the long-time leader of the far-right, who had been preparing another bid for the French presidency.

French PM warns US tariffs could hit French jobs and growth

Bayrou also raised concerns about the broader economic fallout of Trump’s policies, particularly the US tariffs recently imposed on France and other countries.

“The risk of job losses is absolutely major, as is that of an economic slowdown and a halt to investment,” Bayrou warned. “The consequences will be significant: Trump’s policies could cost us more than 0.5 per cent of GDP.”

Also read: iPhone's fault? How Atlantic editor got added in Signal's Houthi war chat - Who should be blamed: Waltz, Trump or Apple?

(With inputs from agencies)