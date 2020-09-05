Trump calls for resignation of reporter for 'fake news'

The US President Donald Trump was in news for the last few days for an alleged comment about the World War I veterans. However, Trump has denied the accusation.

Trump, who is hoping to be re-elected as the President in the upcoming November elections, was alleged of calling the World War I heroes "losers" and "suckers". The news broke out in an article reported in the Atlantic magazine.

The President, now, wants that journalist fired for reporting 'fake news'. He took to twitter to ask for her resignation, claiming that he was never approached for a comment. "All refuted by many witnesses. Jennifer Griffin should be fired for this kind of reporting. Never even called us for comment.," he tweeted.

Jennifer Griffin of Fox News Did Not Confirm ‘Most Salacious‘ Part of Atlantic Story https://t.co/rUpbSWhHac via @BreitbartNews All refuted by many witnesses. Jennifer Griffin should be fired for this kind of reporting. Never even called us for comment. @FoxNews is gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2020 ×

Jennifer Griffin, an American journalist, from a local media channel, Fox News, said two former administration officials had confirmed to her that Trump "did not want to drive to honor American war dead" at the Aisne-Marne cemetery outside Paris, and therefore missed the event.

She also claimed that another official had told her that Trump used the word "sucker" for the military in context to the Vietnam War.

"When the President spoke about the Vietnam War, he said, 'It was a stupid war. Anyone who went was a sucker'," she quoted the unnamed official as saying.

"It was a character flaw of the President. He could not understand why someone would die for their country, not worth it," the source said.

However, Trump has denied all the allegations.

Surveys have also revealed that 37.4 per cent of active duty personnel support Trump in the upcoming elections. Whereas, 43.1 per cent support Joe Biden, Trump's opponent in the upcoming elections.