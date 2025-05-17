Trump and Melania are separated? US president's biographer Michael Wolff makes BIG claim
Published: May 17, 2025, 08:20 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 08:20 IST
World | Donald Trump's biographer Michael Wolff has claimed that the US president and Melania Trump are "separated" and are not in a traditional marriage.
Donald Trump's biographer Michael Wolff has claimed that the US president and Melania Trump are "separated" and are not in a traditional marriage. His claim came after Trump's return to the White House after which Melania has not made much public appearance. She was seen in just a few occasions only after January 20.
Wolff, who has authored multiple books on Trump, claimed that Melania has been spending more time away from the White House to keep a distance from trump.