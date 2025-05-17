Published: May 17, 2025, 08:20 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 08:20 IST

Story highlights World | Donald Trump's biographer Michael Wolff has claimed that the US president and Melania Trump are "separated" and are not in a traditional marriage.

Donald Trump's biographer Michael Wolff has claimed that the US president and Melania Trump are "separated" and are not in a traditional marriage. His claim came after Trump's return to the White House after which Melania has not made much public appearance. She was seen in just a few occasions only after January 20.

Wolff, who has authored multiple books on Trump, claimed that Melania has been spending more time away from the White House to keep a distance from trump.

Wolff made the statement on The Daily Podcast when he was asked about the involvement of the First lady in her husbands' second term in the White House.

"They clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage," the biographer said in a repones that has raised eyebrows.

"And I think maybe we can more specifically say they live separate lives. They are separated. The president of the United States and the first lady are separated," Wolff emphasised on his claim.

His statement has added fuel in the ongoing speculation about the relationship between Melania and the US president.

After Wolff's statement, White House rejected his claims about the separation.

White House communications director Steven Cheung called Wolff “a blithering idiot” who has been “widely discredited due to his blatant lies and fabrications.”