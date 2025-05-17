Published: May 17, 2025, 07:33 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 07:33 IST

President Donald Trump, on Friday, while talking to Air Force One, sounded optimistic about the prospects in Gaza, as Israel has initiated the opening move of its new operation " Gideon’s Chariots”, killing 115 since dawn on Friday.

While speaking to the reporter aboard Air Force One, he said, "We have to help out the Palestinians. You know, a lot of people are starving in Gaza, so we have to look at both sides."

"A lot of good things are going to happen over the next month," said Trump.

According to a report released by the World Food Organisation on Monday, around 71,000 children and 17,000 mothers are suffering from acute malnutrition.

The United Nations has already denied taking part in a US-backed humanitarian operation in Gaza, citing a lack of neutrality and independence.

In response, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “We’re not immune or in any way insensitive to the suffering of the people of Gaza, and I know that there are opportunities here to provide aid for them.”

Israel has accused Hamas of stealing aid, and hence, Israel has blocked all humanitarian aid to Gaza since March 2, 2025. Hamas has denied those allegations.

While speaking at a round table meeting in Qatar, Trump expressed his desire to take over Gaza and turn it into a "Freedom Zone". He reiterated that Gaza had been the territory of death and destruction, and nothing is left to save in Gaza.

The moral dichotomy of the United States has baffled many.

"It is American bombs and American military equipment which is being used to destroy Gaza", said Bernie Sanders, US senator from Vermont.

It is to be noted that earlier in April, the United States approved the sale of $8.8 billion worth of military aid to Israel. In 2024, only the United States provided $18 billion in military aid to Israel.

On one hand, the United States is consistently arming Israel, on the other hand, it is pretending to be a well-wisher for Gaza among Arab nations. According to one UN official, Israel has "weaponised aid".