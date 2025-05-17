'A lot of good things to happen in Gaza over the next month,' Trump
Published: May 17, 2025, 07:33 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 07:33 IST
Story highlights
Uncover the complexities as the US faces criticism for its dual role of military support to Israel and humanitarian aid discussions for Gaza. World
President Donald Trump, on Friday, while talking to Air Force One, sounded optimistic about the prospects in Gaza, as Israel has initiated the opening move of its new operation "Gideon’s Chariots”, killing 115 since dawn on Friday.
While speaking to the reporter aboard Air Force One, he said, "We have to help out the Palestinians. You know, a lot of people are starving in Gaza, so we have to look at both sides."
In response, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “We’re not immune or in any way insensitive to the suffering of the people of Gaza, and I know that there are opportunities here to provide aid for them.”
Israel has accused Hamas of stealing aid, and hence, Israel has blocked all humanitarian aid to Gaza since March 2, 2025. Hamas has denied those allegations.
While speaking at a round table meeting in Qatar, Trump expressed his desire to take over Gaza and turn it into a "Freedom Zone". He reiterated that Gaza had been the territory of death and destruction, and nothing is left to save in Gaza.
The moral dichotomy of the United States has baffled many.
"It is American bombs and American military equipment which is being used to destroy Gaza", said Bernie Sanders, US senator from Vermont.
It is to be noted that earlier in April, the United States approved the sale of $8.8 billion worth of military aid to Israel. In 2024, only the United States provided $18 billion in military aid to Israel.
On one hand, the United States is consistently arming Israel, on the other hand, it is pretending to be a well-wisher for Gaza among Arab nations. According to one UN official, Israel has "weaponised aid".
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has asked the United States to start distributing "secure aid" to the Gaza Strip. Israel will facilitate the distribution, and it will be funded by the United States.