Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Friday (May 16) that his country has not received any proposal “directly or indirectly” from the US over a possible nuclear deal.

This comes hours after US President Donald Trump said that Iran has a proposal from Washington during his three-nation tour of the Middle East.

“Iran has not received any written proposal from the United States, whether directly or indirectly,” Araghchi posted on X.

“In the meantime, the messaging we—and the world—continue to receive is confusing and contradictory. Iran nonetheless remains determined and straightforward: Respect our rights and terminate your sanctions, and we have a deal,” Iran’s top diplomat added.

He further said, “Mark my words: there is no scenario in which Iran abandons its hard-earned right to enrichment for peaceful purposes: a right afforded to all other NPT signatories, too. The Great Iranian Nation has shown its Power and Fortitude in the face of those who have attempted imposition. We ALWAYS welcome dialogue based on mutual respect and ALWAYS reject any diktat.”

On Friday (May 16), Iran held talks with European powers to discuss its nuclear negotiations with the United States.

Meanwhile, Trump warned Iran, telling it to “move quickly” towards a deal. During his visit to Abu Dhabi, the US president said that his administration had handed Iran a proposal for a new agreement.

“They have a proposal, but more importantly, they know they have to move quickly or something bad is going to happen,” Trump said.

Iran and the United States concluded the fourth round of nuclear talks in Oman on Sunday (May 11) without any breakthrough in a public standoff over enrichment. However, both sides have confirmed plans for future negotiations.

Both sides have reported progress in the first three rounds of the nuclear talks. Following the recent discussions, Iran said that the meeting was “difficult but useful” while a senior US official said Washington was “encouraged”, according to an AFP report.