US President Donald Trump on Friday (May 16) took a jibe at popular singer Taylor Swift , saying that she doesn't look hot after he said that he hates her.

The US president took to Truth Social, and posted, "Has anyone noticed that, since I said “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” she’s no longer “HOT?”

Earlier in 2024, Trump hit out at Taylor Swift over her endorsement of then Vice President Kamala Harris, saying, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" It comes days after Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential elections, in an Instagram post.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Swift wrote in the post.

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” the popstar added at the time.

Trump in another post on Friday, hit out at American singer-songwriter and guitarist Bruce Springsteen, calling him "highly overrated" and he's not a talented guy.

He further slammed Springsteen for supporting former President Joe Biden, as Trump called him "Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President."

"I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country," Trump said in his post.

The US president continued, "If I wasn’t elected, it would have been GONE by now! Sleepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is “dumb as a rock,” and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)?"

Trump further slammed the singer, saying, "This dried out “prune” of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just “standard fare.” Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!"