Published: May 16, 2025, 12:31 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
Is a serial killer on the loose? This growing concern has captured widespread attention, especially after human remains were discovered near Taylor Swift’s mansion in New England. So, what’s all the viral chatter about? Read to find out.
Human remains found near Taylor Swift's Mansion
In a chilling discovery, human remains were found near the Rhode Island mansion of American pop star Taylor Swift. Police recovered what appeared to be a human leg.
“It was probably a couple of football fields away from Taylor Swift’s house and the Ocean House. I would never expect anything like that -- especially not in Watch Hill," a resident told NBC 10.
Human leg found
On Wednesday (May 16), in the upscale Rhode Island beach neighbourhood, police in Westerly, Rhode Island, were called to Everett Avenue after reports of possible remains. Upon arrival, officers discovered what appeared to be a human leg bone.
The remains were transferred to the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigations.
Human remains and bodies
The new finding comes after a series of human remains were found in different locations across the New England region in the United States in the past few months, starting from March. As of now, officials have found dead bodies and remains in New England is a region in the northeastern United States comprising six states: Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.
As per Fox News, five bodies have been found in Massachusetts, five in Connecticut and now three in Rhode Island.
Serial Killer on the loose?
If reports are to be believed, a serial killer is rumoured to be currently roaming freely around the streets of New England after eight bodies, mostly female, were found in March and April.
New England serial killer
The chatter around the serial killer grew on social media after the disturbing news of consecutive body discoveries took the headlines. Speculation began after a Facebook group titled "New England Serial Killer" was created. The group quickly gained thousands of members before being forced to change its name due to the platform’s guidelines.
What police have to say about the serial killer theory?
Law enforcement agencies have been continuously urging the public not to solely rely on social media for information. Authorities have stated that no evidence has been found linking the deaths as part of a serial killer’s pattern.
“While online conversations around these incidents continue to grow, we urge the public to be mindful of the role that social media can play in spreading fear or misinformation,” Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni said in a previous statement. “Unverified claims can compromise active investigations and contribute to a sense of chaos that does not reflect the full picture.”
