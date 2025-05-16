(Photograph: )

Human remains and bodies

The new finding comes after a series of human remains were found in different locations across the New England region in the United States in the past few months, starting from March. As of now, officials have found dead bodies and remains in New England is a region in the northeastern United States comprising six states: Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. As per Fox News, five bodies have been found in Massachusetts, five in Connecticut and now three in Rhode Island.