Iran and the United States concluded the fourth round of nuclear talks in Oman on Sunday (May 11) without any breakthrough in a public standoff over enrichment. However, both sides have confirmed plans for future negotiations.

Both sides have reported progress in the first three rounds of the nuclear talks. Following the recent discussions, Iran said that the meeting was “difficult but useful” while a senior US official said Washington was “encouraged”, according to an AFP report.

The talks mark the highest-level contact between the two foes since the US withdrew a landmark nuclear deal in 2018 during President Donald Trump’s first term.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in an X post that the “next round will be coordinated and announced by Oman”, which in turn said “the talks will take place once both parties... consult their leaderships”.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday described calls by US officials for Iran to dismantle its nuclear facilities as “unacceptable”.

“The discussion that has been raised about dismantling Iran’s entire nuclear facilities is unacceptable to us,” he said, adding that “Iran will not give up its peaceful nuclear rights.”

‘Agreement reached to move forward’

According to the AFP report citing a US official, the talks were “both direct and indirect, and lasted over three hours.”

“Agreement was reached to move forward” and “continue working through technical elements,” the official added.

Baqaei had earlier stated that negotiators would push for relief from US sanctions.

‘Non-negotiable’ enrichment

Iran entered the discussions, stressing that its right to maintain uranium enrichment was “non-negotiable”. Meanwhile, Washington’s chief negotiator Steve Witkoff has called it a “red line”.

Following the talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated the country’s stance on enrichment, saying it “must continue and there is no room for compromise on it”. He said that the latest meeting with US officials was “more serious” than the previous round of talks.

Araghchi told the Iranian state TV that Tehran may be open to limit the rate of enrichment “to help build trust”.