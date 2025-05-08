In a key diplomatic development aimed at deepening strategic ties, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to co-chair the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting. The visit marks a significant milestone as both countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty.

Advertisment

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal, welcomed the visiting dignitary and highlighted the importance of the occasion.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Warm welcome to FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi, as he arrives in New Delhi for the India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting. An opportunity to review and enhance bilateral cooperation on the 75th Anniversary of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty."

Warm welcome to FM @araghchi, as he arrives in New Delhi for the India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting.



An opportunity to review and enhance bilateral cooperation on the 75th Anniversary of the 🇮🇳-🇮🇷 Friendship Treaty. pic.twitter.com/C5Fh0FZMlr — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 8, 2025

Advertisment

Araghchi, Iran's Foreign Minister, is on a two-day visit to New Delhi from Wednesday to co-chair the 20th Joint Commission Meeting with India, the MEA said in a statement.

Also Read: Pak fires shells and mortars along LoC in J&K’s Kupwara, Indian forces retaliate

Advertisment

In addition, the ministry added that it is Araghchi's maiden visit to India after being sworn in as Iran's minister of foreign affairs in August 2024.

Araghchi to meet Jaishankar

The Joint Commission Meeting, held on the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty signing, will discuss mutual interest issues of the two countries and the way forward in augmenting bilateral relationships, as per the release.

Araghchi will also have a meeting with India's External Affairs minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House on Wednesday (May 8). In the afternoon, he will also meet President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier on Monday (May 5), the Iranian Embassy in India announced that the Iranian foreign minister will be travelling to India following a visit to Islamabad, where he would meet with Pakistani officials.

The Iranian foreign minister had issued an appeal for peace to prevail in the neighbourhood in a tweet on April 25. His peace call came following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeting mostly tourists, which killed 26 people.