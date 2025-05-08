Pakistani troops resorted to cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir for the second day in a row on Thursday, a day after the Indian armed forces struck nine terror sites as part of Operation Sindoor.

The Pakistani side started firing shells and mortars after midnight targeting civilian areas in the Karnah area, officials said.



The Indian armed forces retaliated against the unprovoked firing and shelling in equal measure and there are no reports of casualties so far.



Most of the civilian population in Karnah had moved to safer areas on Wednesday after Pakistani troops resorted to cross-border shelling less than two hours after India launched air strikes against terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.



As many as 15 Indians were killed and 43 others injured in firing and shelling by Pakistani forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Tangdhar regions late Tuesday night.

Visuals showed houses reduced to rubble, shattered windows, and debris strewn across the surroundings.



All-party meeting today at 11 am

Meanwhile, the Centre has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday at 11 am to brief the nation’s political leadership on the strategic strikes.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju made the announcement in a post on X, saying, “Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi.”



Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and formally briefed her on Operation Sindoor.