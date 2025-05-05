US President Donald Trump, in an interview aired on Sunday (May 5), said that his administration's primary aim of nuclear talks with Iran is the "total dismantlement" of Tehran’s nuclear program.

However, he expressed openness to allowing Iran to pursue civilian nuclear energy under strict conditions

Trump's remarks came in an interview with NBC, where the host Kristen Welker asked the US president if he was seeking the "total dismantlement of Iran's nuclear program" in the negotiations with Tehran.

“Total dismantlement. Yes, that is all I would accept,” Trump said.

“Now there is a new theory out there that Iran would be allowed to have civilian [nuclear facilities], meaning to make electricity,” the US president said.

“I mean, they have so much oil that I am not sure why they would need it,” he added, noting that many oil-rich countries still maintain nuclear energy programs.

“I think that I would be open to hearing it, you know?” Trump said regarding the possibility of allowing Iran to develop nuclear energy for non-military purposes.

“Civilian energy, it’s called. But you know, civilian energy often leads to military wars. And we don’t want to have them to have a nuclear weapon. It’s a very simple deal,” he added.

“The only thing they can’t have is a nuclear weapon,” he said. “Because the world will be destroyed.”

Trump's recent comments come after a series of statements from his administration officials outlining Washington’s demands in the talks.

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who is leading the U.S. delegation, said last month that the administration was seeking a deal to limit—rather than dismantle—Iran’s nuclear program. He later clarified that any agreement must “stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponisation program.”