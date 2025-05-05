Reality of Alcatraz prison Trump wants to reopen - what happened there? In 2004, during a visit to San Francisco, I took a boat trip to Alcatraz prison. It was not a federal penitentiary any more, but a museum. Alcatraz, located in an island off the San Francisco Bay, is an American legend, having housed some of the most notorious criminals in the country like mafia boss Al Capone. Now, as President Donald Trump thinks of reopening the prison to house the most notorious criminals, memories of that trip are flooding back, two decades on. Here is a roundup of the most interesting facts about the prison:

Alcatraz prison: Located in the middle of shark-infested waters

Alcatraz Island, where the Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary is located, is a 22-acre rocky structure in San Francisco Bay, California, some 1.25 miles offshore.

Is takes a boat ride to reach there, and sits amid cold, swift currents and shark-infesteed waters.

These aspects made it an ideal location for a high-security prison, from which escape was deemed nearly impossible.

History, structure, and security features of Alcatraz prison

Alcatraz was originally a military fortification in the 1850s. It was converted into a military prison in 1912 and a federal penitentiary in 1934.

The main prison building was a concrete structure designed for maximum security.

The main cellhouse contained 336 cells across three blocks - B, C, and D - each measuring about 5 feet by 9 feet, with a small sink, toilet and cot. D Block housed solitary confinement cells.

Security features included reinforced steel bars, gun galleries, electrified fences, and guard towers. It also had surveillance measures considered modern for its time, including metal detectors and remote-controlled cell doors.

Designed to hold up to 336 inmates, it typically housed around 260–275 at any given time when operational.

Notorious Inmates of Alcatraz: From Al Capone to Machine Gun Kelly



Alcatraz housed some of America’s most notorious criminals who were deemed too dangerous or escape-prone for other facilities, earning its reputation as the 'prison of last resort'.

Among them was the infamous Chicago mob boss Alphonse "Al" Capone. Convicted of tax evasion, Capone was one of Alcatraz’s first high-profile inmates, serving time from 1934 to 1939. While at Alcatraz, his health deteriorated due to syphilis, and he was transferred to another prison.

George "Machine Gun" Kelly, the notorious bank robber and kidnapper, was sent to Alcatraz for his role in the kidnapping of Charles Urschel. He was reportedly a model prisoner but boasted of his criminal exploits during his time at Alcatraz in 1934–1951.

Robert Stroud, called the Birdman of Alcatraz, was another famous prisoner. The murder convict was famous for his study of birds and was mostly in solitary confinement at Alcatraz during his 1942–1959 stay.

Alvin "Creepy" Karpis, once the dreaded leader of the Barker-Karpis gang, was one of the longest-serving Alcatraz inmates, having served time from 1936 to 1962. He was convicted of kidnapping and bank robbery, and named Public Enemy No 1 at the time of his arrest.

James "Whitey" Bulger, the man who later beame the Boston mob boss, served time at Alcatraz for armed robbery in his younger years, from 1959 to 1962.

Alcatraz prison escapes and escape attempts

In spite of its reputation as escape-proof, at least 14 escape attempts involving 36 inmates were recorded during its 29 years of Alcatraz as a federal penitentiary. Most escapees were recaptured, killed, or presumed drowned in the treacherous waters of San Francisco Bay.

On 16 December 1937, Theodore Cole and Ralph Roe escaped through a workshop window after cutting through the bars. But their escape was not complete, and they were presumed drowned as their bodies were never found.

There was a violent prison break attempt on 2-4 May 1946, called the Battle of Alcatraz. The escape plan was led by Bernard Coy and five others, who overpowered guards, seized weapons, and took control of the cellhouse. But they failed to secure keys to the outer doors, leading to a two-day siege involving US Marines and the Coast Guard. Two guards and three inmates were killed, and two surviving conspirators were later executed.

But the most famous - and intelligent- escape was on 11 June 1962, by Frank Morris and the Anglin Brothers. Morris and brothers John and Clarence Anglin spent months chiselling through cell walls with spoons and creating papier-mâché dummy heads to fool guards. They crafted a raft from raincoats and paddled into the bay. Did they escape? Not sure, as their bodies were not found and they were not heard of, though the FBI at the time had concluded that they most likely drowned. A 2015 report claimed the Anglins survived and fled to Brazil, but this is not confirmed.



Most other attempts were foiled early, with inmates caught in the act or killed by the guards. Of the 36 escapees, 23 were recaptured, 6 were shot dead, and 7 were presumed drowned.

Closure of Alcatraz: From notorious prison to 'national park'

The Alcatraz federal Penitentiary was shut down on 21 March 1963, due to years of high operating costs: it had cost thrice more per inmate than other federal facilities, which worked out to $10 per inmate per day as opposed to $3 elsewhere.

As it was located on an isolated island, all supplies - even water - had to be transported from the shore, The concrete structures wore off due to salty sea air exposure, and started crumbling by the 1960s.

The cost of repairs was estimated to be $5 million, so it was thought better to close it. There was also public sentiment in favour of shutting the prison due to its inhumane conditions. After it closed, Alcatraz inmates were moved to other federal prisons.

Alcatraz was left vacant until 1969, when Native American activists occupied it for 19 months to protest federal policies.



Alcatraz: The transformation from prison to tourist site

In 1972, Alcatraz was declared part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, managed by the National Park Service. Since then, it metamorphosed into a major tourist attraction, with 1.5 million visitors recorded every year.

Alcatraz is a Hollywood legend. Stories from Alcatraz have been made into Hollywood movies, including Escape from Alcatraz (1979) and The Rock (1996). Separately, numerous films and TV shows have been made around the infamous inmates of Alcatraz.

Though it had housed a total of 1,600 inmates, which is much lower than some major prisons in the US currently, Alcatraz remains a legend in public culture.

Currently, a visit to Alcatraz includes tours of the cellhouse, with audio guides from former guards and inmates. The island also hosts a bird sanctuary.



But if Trump was not joking and he has his way, it will again go back to being a prison.