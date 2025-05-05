7 Curious Facts About Alcatraz — The Notorious Prison Trump Wants to Reopen

The "Escape-Proof" Prison's Legendary Breakout

In 1962, three inmates — Frank Morris and brothers John and Clarence Anglin — supposedly escaped by digging through vents and floating away on a homemade raft. They were never found. Officially, they drowned. Unofficially? The mystery lives on. Even the FBI couldn't close the case definitively.