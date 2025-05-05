7 Curious Facts About Alcatraz — The Notorious Prison Trump Wants to Reopen

Renewed Interest in Alcatraz
The news of US President Donald Trump wanting to reopen Alcatraz has reignited interest in the infamous island prison off the coast of San Francisco. Read on for some curious facts about it.
What 'Alcatraz' Means
The name "Alcatraz" comes from the Spanish "Isla de los Alcatraces", meaning "Island of the Pelicans." Before it became a prison, it was just a lonely rock with birds — and no fresh water.
It Was Originally a Military Fort
Before becoming a federal penitentiary in 1934, Alcatraz was a military fortress and jail during the Civil War and housed Confederate sympathisers and military offenders
It's Said to Be Haunted
Reports of crying, footsteps, and cell doors slamming shut have persisted for decades. Some guards even filed official reports of strange occurrences in Cell Block D — known as "The Hole."
The "Escape-Proof" Prison's Legendary Breakout
In 1962, three inmates — Frank Morris and brothers John and Clarence Anglin — supposedly escaped by digging through vents and floating away on a homemade raft. They were never found. Officially, they drowned. Unofficially? The mystery lives on. Even the FBI couldn't close the case definitively.
Al Capone Played Banjo in the Prison Band
The infamous gangster and tax evader Al Capone spent four years on Alcatraz. He suffered from untreated syphilis and spent much of his time playing banjo in the prison's recreation yard band.
Everything Had to Be Shipped In — Including Water
There was no natural source of fresh water on Alcatraz. Every gallon had to be ferried in. That made it the most expensive prison in America — a key reason it was shut down in 1963.
You Can Tour Alcatraz
Once a notorious super prison, Alcatraz Island now offers various tour options, including day tours, night tours, and Behind the Scenes tours.