Published: May 16, 2025, 09:49 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 09:49 IST

Story highlights Despite Sanders' efforts to halt arms sales to Israel, his resolution was rejected, reflecting a significant divide in the US Senate over support to Israel. World

US Senator of Vermont Bernie Sanders has called the USA complicit in the slaughter of Palestinian people.

While speaking with Chris Hayes on MSNBC, he pointed out that Palestinians are on the verge of famine. People are starving, and more than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed. This is all done with the help of the US military aid. In 2024 United States provided $18 billion in military aid and more than 50000 tons in military equipment to Israel.

He called it a mass atrocity, "It is American bombs and American military equipment, which is being used to destroy Gaza"

Earlier on April 3, 2025, Sanders' attempt to bring a resolution to stop arming Israel was overwhelmingly rejected by the US Senate. Only 15 democrats voted in favour of blocking the sale of $8.8 billion worth of bombs to Israel. The resolution was bound to fail, considering the Republican majority.

"What is going on now is unspeakable, and the United States is complicit in this," said the Senator.





2.2 million people are trapped. Disease is spreading. Children are starving to death.



Every year on May 15, Palestinians around the world remember Naqba, when more than 13000 Palestinians were killed and 530 villages were destroyed, and more than 750,000 Palestinians were forcibly displaced from their home.

Israel killed over 143 people in a day to mark the 77th year of the Palestinian Nakba. Nearly 70 per cent of Gaza is uninhabitable. It had been 73 days since Israel had blocked all food, water and medicine from entering Gaza

Half a million people in Gaza, one in five, are facing starvation, according to the report by the UN's Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

One Nakba survivor who had been displaced at the age of 85 recalled the previous horrors and said it is worse than the last time.

