US President Donald Trump, on returning from his four-day-long Middle East trip on Friday (May 16), said that there had been a lot of progress with the Nuclear Deal. While discussing the nuclear deal, in an interview with Fox News, Trump said, a draft of the nuclear deal is ready.

The Fox News correspondent enquired, "On Iran, has the US given them a formal proposal? Has Steve Witkoff handed it over?"

While speaking to Fox News, Trump said, "Yeah, they have a proposal, more importantly, they know they have to move quickly, or something bad is going to happen."

Contrastingly, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi denied receiving a formal offer. He said that the communication had been increasingly confusing from the US. He said Iran is not interested in abandoning its nuclear enrichment prospects under any conditions.

He posted on X (formerly Twitter), " Iran has not received any written proposal from the United States, whether directly or indirectly. In the meantime, the messaging we—and the world—continue to receive is confusing and contradictory. Iran nonetheless remains determined and straightforward: Respect our rights and terminate your sanctions, and we have a deal."

While talking to Fox News on Friday, he said, "They are not going to have a nuclear weapon."

The whole trip from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates had been mostly transactional. Trump had expressed his desire to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. "He and I will meet, and I think we’ll solve it-or maybe not.”

On Tuesday, May 13, while speaking in Riyadh, President Trump called Iran the most "destructive force" and blamed it for the instability in the region.

This is the first international trip since the US President Donald Trump took over the Oval Office in Washington for the second time. There had been a flurry of activities since he had taken over.