/Gravitas | Aliens, Greenland, Elvis, Trump's AI social media posting spree

U.S. President Donald Trump spent the weekend turning his Truth Social account into a showcase of AI-generated images, mixing politics with fantasy and personal branding. From historic American heroes to walking with aliens, the U.S. president's posts quickly grabbed attention and sparked conversations online.

One image reimagined Donald Trump as music icon Elvis Presley. Dressed in Elvis' signature white jumpsuit, Trump appears on stage under bright lights with a microphone in front of him. The post offered no explanation, letting the AI image speak for itself.

Another post shows Trump resembling a Revolutionary War commander. The AI artwork depicts him dressed in an eighteenth-century military uniform, leading soldiers into battle, with an American flag in the background.

Trump appeared to place himself in the same league as former U.S. presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln after he shared a post containing a fake image of the three of them sitting together.

Trump's Truth Social posts once again brought Greenland into the spotlight. His post, captioned "Hello Greenland," showed the U.S. president overlooking the world's largest island, perhaps alluding to his desire for the U.S. to take over Greenland despite pushback from both Greenland and Danish officials.

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Other posts included AI-generated images tied to Venezuela. One showed a map of the South American country covered in American flags and captioned "51st State." The U.S. president also shared posts attacking political rivals.

Together, the weekend's posts perhaps reflected Trump's unique way of amplifying his online messaging.