Various airlines cancelled at least 945 flights altogether early Saturday as the longest government shutdown in the history of the United States continued. Over 3,300 flights traveling to, from, and within the US were delayed by Saturday afternoon, according to FlightAware.com. There were almost 130 cancellations and over 300 flight delays at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The Chicago O’Hare International Airport was closely behind 83 cancellations and 280 delays. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport was reported to have 56 cancellations and 189 delays, while John F. Kennedy International Airport has almost 50 cancellations and 300 delays, reported FlighAware.com.

If the shutdown continues, there may be another knock-on effect ahead of the holidays.

Besides, since nearly half of all US air freight is shipped in the bellies of passenger aircraft, the disruption could raise costs for shipping goods.

‘Flying for Thanksgiving holiday likely to be tortuous’

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned on Saturday that flying anywhere for the Thanksgiving holiday is likely to be tortuous for travellers, even if the government shutdown ends today.

Hundreds of flights during the busiest travel weeks of the year could be hit by shortages of air traffic controllers.

The partial government shutdown is the longest in US history. The shutdown is over health insurance subsidies for Affordable Care Act plans, which will expire at the end of the year and raise costs for consumers.

Senate Democrats want the subsidies to continue and talks on other issues, but Republicans have refused to extend the subsidies.

Hawaii seeks exemption from flight cuts

Hawaii has asked for exemption from flight cuts due to its ‘unique reliance’ on air travel. Hawaii’s Department of Transportation (HDOT) has sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy requesting an exemption from the mandated flight cuts, “citing the state’s unique reliance on air travel.”

It has cited economic stability, medical service accessibility, cargo movement and food security, and national defence and military family support as reasons for the state’s reliance on air travel.