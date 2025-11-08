/Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes: Kabul says ceasefire still there despite talks collapse due to ‘irresponsible’ Islamabad

After the latest round of Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks in Istanbul ended on Saturday (Nov 8), Kabul has issued a stern warning to Islamabad, accusing it of obstructing progress and acting irresponsibly despite mediation efforts by Turkey and Qatar in the border clashes. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, issued an official statement and expressed gratitude to "the Republic of Turkey and the State of Qatar for hosting the mediation work.

The statement said that the Afghan representatives had attended the discussions "in good faith and with appropriate authority" on November 6 and 7. It said that Kabul expects Pakistan to approach the issue "seriously and constructively".

Meanwhile, the statement also claimed that Pakistan showed an "irresponsible and non-cooperative attitude". It also sought to get "all responsibilities regarding its security to the Afghan government".

"During the discussions, the Pakistani side attempted to shift all responsibility for its security to the Afghan government, while showing no willingness to take responsibility for either Afghanistan's security or its own," Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on social media.