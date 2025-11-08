/After ‘lessons’ in brief conflict with India, Pak plans a unified defence command, may vest more powers in Asim Munir

Pakistan is planning to establish a new top military position—the Commander of Defence Forces (CDF)—as part of key defence reforms aimed at improving coordination and establishing a unified command among the Army, Navy, and Air Force after the military conflict with India in May, said a report in Pakistan-based The News on Friday. The report further states that the proposal for creating the post of CDF is being considered through an amendment to Article 243 of Pakistan’s constitution. The step is said to have been influenced by the lessons learned from the heavy damage inflicted by India during the four-day conflict in May, as well as the growing need for integrated responses in modern warfare.

On May 7, in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India launched precision strikes under Operation Sindoor and successfully targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled areas. The operation led to four days of intense cross-border clashes, which concluded on May 10 after both sides agreed to halt hostilities.

Last month, Indian Air Chief Marshal AP Singh stated that at least a dozen Pakistani aircraft, including U.S.-made F-16s, were destroyed or damaged in Indian strikes. India maintains that Pakistan had pleaded for an end to the conflict after sustaining heavy damage to its military installations.

After the conflict, the Pakistani government promoted Army Chief General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, making him only the second officer in Pakistan’s history to be bestowed the title.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that discussions are currently taking place regarding amendments to the laws governing the armed forces. “Consultations on amending Article 243 are ongoing (...) defence requirements have changed,” he told Geo News earlier in the week, and said that the entire process would be based on consensus.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Tuesday that the government plans to introduce the 27th constitutional amendment in Parliament. Although the official draft of the amendment has not yet been released, it reportedly seeks to revise Article 243, which currently stipulates that “the Federal Government shall have control and command of the Armed Forces” and that “the Supreme Command of the Armed Forces shall vest in the President.”

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), led by President Asif Ali Zardari, has expressed conditional support for the proposed changes. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that his party had authorised him to extend conditional backing for the amendment.

As per reports, the suggested reforms include renaming the office of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, establishing a new Strategic Forces Command, and granting the rank of Field Marshal to the current army chief, after Pakistan claimed a dubious military victory over India.