During the investigation into the blast in Indonesia's mosque in Jakarta, police found the possible explosive powder on Saturday (Nov 8). The explosion that injured dozens during the Friday prayers is being seen as a possible attack, as per the officials. Moreover, the 17-year-old suspected perpetrator, who was also injured in the blast, is recovering, the officials said.

“Several pieces of supporting evidence were found,” police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told a press conference after visiting the victims at a hospital.

The official added, "There were written materials and some powder that could have potentially caused an explosion. We are gathering other records, including examining social media and family members, to gather all the information.”

