/Reckless driver crashes car into crowd in Tampa, killing 4 and injuring 11

Four people were killed and 11 others were injured after an alleged street racer lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a crowd of people in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday morning. The Tampa Police Department said in a news release that the crash occurred in Tampa’s vibrant Ybor City neighbourhood at 12:45 am, hitting a crowd of 15 adults. Three of the victims died at the spot, and a fourth victim died at the hospital, said police. One injured victim is currently in critical condition, while eight others are hospitalised in stable condition. Two other victims received minor injuries in the incident, said the Tampa Police Department.

“At around 12:40 am, the TPD Air Service was monitoring a vehicle driving recklessly on I-275. The driver continued to drive recklessly at a high rate of speed and exited the interstate at Doyle Carlton Drive,” it said.

Eventually, the driver “lost control” of his car and crashed into a storefront, hitting multiple pedestrians.

The same vehicle had previously been observed street racing on Hillsborough Avenue near 22nd Street, police said.

“What happened this morning was a senseless tragedy, our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims and all those who were impacted,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “Reckless driving put innocent lives in danger. The Tampa Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol are committed to seeking justice for the victims and their families.”

Police identified the driver as 22-year-old Silas Sampson, who was detained at the scene, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol initiated a pursuit and unsuccessfully attempted to stop him as he “continued to travel at a high rate of speed toward Nebraska Avenue continuing eastbound on 7th Avenue,” police said. Authorities said they “disengaged as the driver approached 7th Avenue.”

Sampson then continued at a high rate of speed, lost control, and crashed into a business, hurtling into the crowd of people, police said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is now leading the investigation of the crash.