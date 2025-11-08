/Maharashtra: Two-year-old girl attacked by stray dog in Thane; BMC says only 8 shelters available for 90K strays

Mumbai: The State of Maharashtra witnessed yet another stray dog attack, this time on a two-year-old girl, who sustained serious injuries.

The incident occurred on Friday evening in Maharashtra’s Thane district and was captured on a CCTV camera, the video of which has now gone viral.

According to the Mumbai Police, Veda Vikas Kajare was walking in an alley with another girl, when a stray dog came from behind and attacked her.

The child fell down and the dog continued to attack her. The girl is undergoing treatment for her injuries at a nearby hospital.

Locals say the stray dog attacks on people walking in the area have increased significantly.

This was not an isolated incident, as on October 20, 2025, a three-year-old toddler was brutally mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs after she wandered out of her house in Maharashtra’s Jalna city while her father slept.

To ensure that such attacks do not recur and nobody is harmed, the Supreme Court of India had directed all the states to relocate stray canines to designated shelters after due sterilisation and vaccination. But there is a larger concern in implementation, says Mumbai Civic Body BMC.

As per the latest data, there are over 90,000 stray dogs in Mumbai, but the number of shelters for them is only eight, civic officials said on Saturday.

The officials said that in order to implement the apex court’s order, more dog shelters need to be set up in the metropolis.

According to the officials, for the implementation of the apex court’s directive issued on Friday, Mumbai will first need to enhance its capacity for removing stray dogs from public spaces and shifting them to dog shelters, where they will need to be kept for the remaining part of their lives.

The average lifespan of a dog is between 12 and 15 years

Taking note of the “alarming rise” in dog bite incidents within institutional areas like educational institutions, hospitals and railway stations, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the forthwith relocation of stray canines to designated shelters after due sterilisation and vaccination.