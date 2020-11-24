Transition Executive announces start of process for Joe Biden

It is often said that all good things come to an end, and that is proving out to be particularly true for the outgoing US President Donald Trump who has to, soon, pass on the reigns of the White House to the President-elect Joe Biden after Biden-Harris' historic win in the recently-conducted US elections.

Now, the Biden-Harris Transition Executive Director Yohannes Abraham has formally announced the start of the transition process. "The GSA Administrator has ascertained the President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the apparent winners of the election, providing the incoming Administration with the resources and support necessary to carry out a smooth and peaceful transfer of power," he said in an official statement.

He also added that the decision is important to make sure the new administrator can start working on containing the wide spread of the novel coronavirus, which has taken millions of lives in the US, and continues to spread massively — which has been often blamed on the outgoing President's reluctance towards a lockdown.

Abraham announced this statement as the "final decision" to start acting on formally beginning "the transition process with federal judges".

He also informed that meetings with federal officials to discuss a quick and effective pandemic response, in addition to nation's security issues, will be held soon. The meetings will also focus on understanding the "Trump administration's efforts to hollow out government agencies".

The statement came at the same time as Trump dropping a hint of him finally admitting his defeat as he tweeted, "...in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same."

However, this tweet is not being acknowledged as his formal admittance and people are still waiting for his official concession speech — although Jimmy Fallon has already prepared one for the outgoing President.

