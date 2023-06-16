Tragic road accident in Canada’s Manitoba claims lives of 15 senior citizens

A tragic accident in rural Manitoba, Canada has claimed the lives of at least 15 individuals, as reported by local authorities. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when a truck collided with a bus carrying senior citizens. The bus was en route to a casino near Carberry, travelling south on Highway 5, while the semitrailer was heading east on Highway 1, according to Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer Rob Lasson, who was speaking at a news conference.

The collision took place at the intersection of the two highways, north of Carberry, which is approximately 170 kilometres (105 miles) west of Winnipeg. Lasson stated that it was immediately evident that this was a situation involving multiple casualties. In addition to the 15 fatalities, 10 individuals have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, including the drivers of both vehicles. ‘Unprecedented’ accident The response to the accident was swift, with twelve ambulances and an air ambulance rushing to the scene. Jennifer Cumpsty, executive director of Acute Health Services, confirmed this information. Lasson expressed that such a mass casualty incident on Manitoba's roads is unprecedented, and the investigative team is grappling with the emotional toll it has taken on them.

Watch: Canada: Indian students deportation on hold, students from Punjab duped by local agents × The majority of passengers on the bus were elderly residents from the vicinity of Dauphin, according to RCMP assistant commissioner Rob Hill. As of Thursday evening, not all families of the victims had been notified. PM Trudeau expresses condolences In light of the tragedy, flags were lowered to half-mast at Manitoba's legislative building, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his condolences in a statement on Twitter. Trudeau wrote, “The news from Carberry, Manitoba is incredibly tragic. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. I cannot imagine the pain those affected are feeling – but Canadians are here for you.” Canada and Ukraine are united against Russia’s attacks and aggression – and President @ZelenskyyUa and I are committed to working together and holding the Russian regime to account. Last week, when I visited Kyiv, we released this declaration: https://t.co/vmbBGvFHTk #TBT pic.twitter.com/Gr1oRV1iz0 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 16, 2023 × William Doherty, CEO of the shipping company Day & Ross, which operated the semitrailer, pledged complete cooperation with the investigation. However, due to limited details available at the time, Doherty acknowledged the lack of comprehensive information about the incident.