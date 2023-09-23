Tragedy strikes Taiwan golf ball factory, fire leaves 5 dead and 100 injured

In a devastating incident, a fire erupted at a golf ball manufacturing facility in Pingtung County, southern Taiwan, which resulted in several loss of lives while others were injured, media reports said. As per the Associated Press, tragically, at least five individuals were killed due to the fire and subsequent explosions, which began on Friday night (September 22) and continued into the night. Among the casualties were three brave firefighters who were responding to the emergency.

Ongoing search

The search efforts continue for five individuals who remained unaccounted for and are missing. This includes four factory workers and one firefighter. The impact of the incident was extensive, with over 100 people requiring medical attention and being rushed to hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained during the fire and explosions.

Condolences poured in for those who lost their family members to the fire rage. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, during a speech in Taipei, on Saturday (September 23) gave her condolences to the victims' families.

She assured that she would personally visit the affected area to meet the people affected by the tragedy, Taiwan's media outlets said. To further elaborate on the relief efforts after the massive blaze, Tsai announced that the Pingtung County government had set up an emergency operation center.

The helpline was set up in a bid to extend help to the impacted people who fell victim to the fire.

Cause of fire under investigation

Chou Chun-mi, magistrate of Pingtung county, in a Facebook post, said that the cause of the fire was still under investigation. “Facing the grief of the family members, I could not say anything except to bow deeply, apologize, and express my deepest condolences,” she said in the post, after visiting the funeral home and meeting with victims’ families.

As per the authorities, the cause of the fire could have been natural gas. There were subsequent explosions at the time when firefighters attempted to extinguish the blaze.