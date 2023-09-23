Russian senior leadership among dead, injured in Ukraine strike on Black Sea fleet

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) have announced that a strike targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol and has left many dead and injured, including top leadership of the Russian fleet. “The data was transmitted to the Air Force for strike. The details of the attack will be revealed once it is possible. The result is dozens of dead and wounded occupiers, including the senior leadership of the fleet,” the SOF statement read. The attack, codenamed "Crab Trap," was meticulously planned to coincide with a meeting of senior Russian Navy officials, resulting in numerous casualties, including high-ranking members of the fleet, as per the statement.

A Russian occupation official installed in annexed Crimea on Friday (September 22) said that the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet have been hit by a Ukrainian missile in the latest assault on the peninsula by Kyiv.

The SOF through a Telegram statement said, “We are moving further!” While the SOF hinted at the audacious nature of the operation, specific details regarding the attack have not been disclosed at this time.

Russia's response

Russia's Ministry of Defense has acknowledged that a Russian soldier is missing following the missile attack, but they have not provided any further details or confirmed casualties among the Black Sea Fleet.

In response to the attack, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of Sevastopol, a city on the peninsula, confirmed the strike on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters and cautioned the public about the possibility of additional Ukrainian aerial attacks.

He urged residents to remain cautious, stay indoors, and seek shelter in the event of a siren indicating an imminent threat near the fleet headquarters.

"Attention everyone! Another attack is possible. Please do not go to the city centre. Do not leave buildings. Everyone who is near the headquarters of the fleet -- at the sound of the siren, proceed to shelters," said Mikhail Razvozhayev on social media.

Cyber attacks

The peninsula further faced a cyber attack after its internet providers were attacked, said a proxy official from Crimea's Russian-backed administration on Friday.

"Unprecedented cyberattack on Crimean internet providers. We are fixing internet outages on the peninsula. All services are working to eliminate the threat," stated Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the Moscow-installed Crimea governor Sergei Aksyonov.

(Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos, and videos)