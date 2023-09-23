Bob Menendez resigns as US Senate foreign relations head over charges of pocketing bribes in gold bars, cash

A seasoned US senator Bob Menendez has temporarily stepped down from his role as the head of the influential foreign relations committee in the Senate as he faces charges of bribery, reported the BBC.

The Justice Department alleges that Robert Menendez and his wife received substantial sums of money in exchange for assisting the government of Egypt.

What did federal agents discover at Menendez's home?

During a search of the Menendez family's residence and safety deposit box last summer, federal agents discovered gold bars valued at over $100,000 and over $480,000 in cash. Much of this money was concealed in envelopes and hidden in clothing, closets, and a safe, as stated by prosecutors, reported Politico.

Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, showcased photographs of the gold bars and a portion of the cash during a press conference on Friday morning (September 22).

Menendez and his spouse vehemently deny these accusations. Despite calls from fellow Democrats in his home state of New Jersey to resign his Senate seat, the embattled senator has refused to step down.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that Menendez had decided to step aside as chairman of the powerful committee "until the matter has been resolved." Schumer, a Democrat from New York, praised Menendez as a dedicated public servant who always fights for the interests of the people of New Jersey.

This is not the first time that Menendez, 69, who has been in Congress since 2006, has had to give up his coveted position on the foreign relations panel.

He previously stepped down in 2015 when he was indicted in New Jersey on charges of accepting bribes from a Florida eye doctor. That case resulted in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

It is expected that Maryland Democrat Ben Cardin, who previously assumed the committee's top Democratic position, will once again temporarily fill the vacancy.

According to the 39-page indictment revealed on Friday, Menendez's position of leadership and influence as a senator facilitated this alleged influence-peddling. Both Menendez and his spouse face three criminal counts: conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, and conspiracy to commit extortion under the pretence of official authority.

Menendez has portrayed the allegations as politically motivated, stating, "For years, forces behind the scenes have repeatedly attempted to silence my voice and dig my political grave."

He believes that the investigation has been marked by a smear campaign of anonymous sources and innuendos designed to create an appearance of impropriety where none exists.