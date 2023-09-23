Dossier: Nijjar was associated with banned terrorist organisations

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
India on Thursday suspended new visas for Canadians and asked Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence in the country, sharply escalating a spat triggered by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusations linking New Delhi to a Sikh separatist's murder.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos